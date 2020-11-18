Editorial: Gratefull food drive is a great opportunity to help your neighbors

In November 2019, on the Monday before Thanksgiving, the community came together to share a meal.
A stretch of Hamilton Street in downtown Dalton was closed. Long tables and chairs lined the road as about 1,400 people shared a free meal with friends, strangers and perhaps new friends as they ate an early Thanksgiving dinner in the middle of the street. This was the inaugural Gratefull Thanksgiving community meal, and it was a rousing success.
The event was spearheaded by Believe Greater Dalton, a public-private partnership of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and local governments aimed at improving the community, and included scores of volunteers and businesses that donated time and food.
In the days after the event, organizers were excited to expand the event for 2020.
Unfortunately, the Gratefull Thanksgiving community meal has been canceled this holiday season because of concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and the dangers of holding large public gatherings. But while the meal won't happen, the event will go on as a drive-by food drive.
On Monday, Nov. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Drive By Gratefull will accept donations for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. The organizationserves 20 counties including Whitfield and Murray. The food collected will be distributed to food banks in Whitfield County.
People are asked to bring canned goods with easy-open lids as well as shelf-stable, single-serve and family-size macaroni and cheese and pastas, cereal and single-serve breakfast items, peanut butter and snack bars to the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton, where volunteers will collect them. Those who plan to donate won't need to get out of their cars.
While we are saddened that the Gratefull Thanksgiving community meal won't happen this year, we are thrilled that a negative is being turned into a positive. We urge all who are able to donate to the food drive. Let's help our neighbors in their time of need, and practice what Thanksgiving is all about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.