Editorial: Graves' left the 14th District without representation at a perilous time

On Sept. 11, Republican Tom Graves of Ranger, who was representing the 14th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, issued a statement declaring "With the House planning to wrap up the people's business and the final report from the Modernization Committee set to be filed in the next few weeks, I intend to step down from Congress and begin the next chapter of life in October. Congress is going into a long recess and my committee work will be complete. In short, my work will be done."
Graves could not have been more wrong about his work being done.
Graves abandoned his constituents, including the good folks of Whitfield and Murray counties, in the middle of a global pandemic that has killed more than 318,000 Americans, including 108 confirmed deaths in Whitfield County and 38 confirmed deaths in Murray County as of Monday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
And as members of Congress debated additional pandemic relief that culminated this week -- The Associated Press described it this way: "months of battling, posturing and postelection negotiating that reined in a number of Democratic demands as the end of the congressional session approached" -- those who live in the 14th District were without representation in the House during this perilous economic period and public health crisis that have devastated so many lives, families and businesses.
How shameful.
In his farewell statement that was entered into the Congressional Record, Graves wrote of his work with the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, noting, "Regardless of our political and personal differences, our commitment to those we serve -- our constituents -- came first."
But Graves did not live up to his commitment to his constituents.
And Graves commended his staff members for a "heart for public service," but in the end he did not have the same heart they have.
As COVID-19 raged across the country, including in the 14th District, Graves was absent, his constituents left with no one to fight for them, their needs. In his statement, Graves did not say why he was leaving his elected post early nor has he publicly said why he abandoned the same constituents who believed in him enough to elect him.
If he left for personal or family reasons, that would be understandable, but we are left to wonder why he skipped out on his commitment.
It is no wonder people have little if any faith in their government leaders when elected officials such as Graves put their interests first, instead of the interests of their constituents.
We desperately need leaders who truly have a "heart for public service."
