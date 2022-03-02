In a little over a year, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has gained a national reputation — for all the wrong reasons.
Greene, whose 14th Congressional District in Georgia includes Whitfield and Murray counties, has consistently peddled conspiracy theories and pushed misinformation during both her tenure in Congress and before taking office. Her rhetoric has been anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim and offensive to the LGBT community, among many others.
On Friday, Greene took her show to Florida where she spoke to a gathering of white nationalists at The America First Political Action Conference. The event was led by Nick Fuentes, “described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist who is attempting to push the Republican Party to the extreme far-right,” according to the Associated Press. During the rally, attendees cheered Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine.
Greene claims she wasn’t aware of Fuentes’ views. “I do not know Nick Fuentes,” Greene told a CBS reporter. “I have never heard him speak. I have never seen a video. I do not know what his views are, so I am not aligned with anything that is controversial.”
Her claims of ignorance are laughable. In seconds, through an internet search, Greene could have easily learned all she needed to know about Fuentes’ views.
Instead, through her press office, Greene issued a statement Sunday that doubled-down on her appearance before the white nationalist group. She has not apologized.
Some Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. — chided Greene for speaking at the event, with McConnell stating, “There’s no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or anti-Semitism.”
We cannot denounce her appearance enough. White supremacy and anti-Semitism have no place in our country, and those insidious views in no way represent the people in the district Greene represents.
So far, Greene has suffered little for her transgressions. In February 2021, she was removed from her congressional committees for her inflammatory comments. Twitter permanently suspended her personal account in January for spreading misinformation about COVID-19.
Republicans who have enabled Greene by their inaction, and those who have abetted her incendiary words, must break their silence and speak out. Above that, party officials must take a harder stance against all who espouse bigoted, prejudiced or xenophobic views. Ultimately, responsibility for holding Greene accountable falls to us — the voters.
