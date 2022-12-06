With the hustle and bustle of the holidays, another important date may have slipped past you.
Today is Election Day in Georgia as voters head to the polls for the runoff for the U.S. Senate seat between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The term is six years.
There are no other races on the ballot.
Since neither Warnock nor Walker received more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 8, the runoff was needed. Warnock received 1,946,117 votes (49.44%) to Walker’s 1,908,442 (48.49%).
Early voting was held last week. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, 1,852,593 people voted during earl voting. Turnout for the 2022 runoff reached 26.4% of active Georgia voters.
Voters who have not cast their ballot need to arrive in-person on Election Day. Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and can be found on the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page. Georgians must vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters should bring a photo ID.
With rain in the forecast, we encourage everyone who is a registered voter to get out and cast their ballot today. There are only two Senate seats in Georgia, so whoever wins the runoff will go a long way in determining our state’s future.
