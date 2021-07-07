Editorial: Help keep Whitfield and Murray counties clean

Litter is unfortunately a big mess across the country.
From a crumpled fast-food hamburger wrapper in our neighbor's yard to a entire sofa dumped at a vacant lot, litter trashes our areas, is costly to remove, impacts economic development and negatively affects community pride.
Keep America Beautiful, a national nonprofit that aims to beautify communities, last year released the largest study on litter in America. "The Keep America Beautiful 2020 National Litter Study provides a detailed understanding of the quantity, composition, and sources of litter across the United States," according to the group. "The organization's 2020 study is a followup to its landmark 2009 study, which builds on a history of science-based litter research started by Keep America Beautiful in 1969."
The findings were shocking and concerning:
• Nearly 50 billion pieces of litter along U.S. roadways and waterways.
• Slightly more litter along waterways (25.9 billion) than roadways (23.7 billion).
• 152 items for each U.S. resident.
• More than 2,000 pieces of litter per mile (both roadway and waterway).
• 90% of people surveyed believe litter is a problem in their state.
• 6 billion pieces more than 4 inches in size.
• Most littered item remains cigarette butts, but this litter is down almost 70%.
• 207.1 million personal protective equipment (PPE) items littered.
Our area is fortunate to have a slew of organizations and people who are dedicated to cleaning up our community, from the annual Conasauga River Watershed Cleanup to civic-minded residents who take a trash bag along with them on their daily walks to remove garbage from the side of the road.
On Saturday, another community group is giving you a chance to pitch in and pick up litter.
The Spring Place Ruritan Club is sponsoring a community-wide litter pickup and a cleaning up of the spring the town is named for.
Volunteers will meet at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church (237 Elm St. in Chatsworth) at 8:30 a.m. to form teams and divide the township into areas for trash pickup. Areas include Elm Street, Ellijay Street, Tibbs Bridge Road, Spring Place-Smyrna Road and Highway 225. Another team will clean up the Moravian Spring area off Ellijay Street.
Garbage bags and grabbers will be provided.
We applaud everyone who plays a role in keeping Whitfield and Murray counties as beautiful as possible.
