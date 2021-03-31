Editorial: If you are eligible and didn't vote in the District 3 special election, you have a second opportunity

Only 9.72% of eligible residents voted on March 16 in a special election to fill the District 3 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners.
Does that mean only 9.72% of the 16,354 eligible residents care about what goes on in their county?
If so, that is extremely sad, especially in a country whose soldiers have spilled blood to ensure our precious right to choose our representatives.
Do you enjoy paying property taxes?
Do you care about how your taxes are spent?
Or should county commissioners have free rein to do as they please?
If you're not participating in their election, you have no say in how you are being governed. Talk about sad.
The special election resulted in a runoff between two candidates, so residents of District 3 have another opportunity to help select their commissioner, on April 13. Early voting has already started and continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 9 in the county courthouse.
The candidates are Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical in Dalton, and John Thomas, a realtor and former member of the Whitfield County Board of Education, who finished first and second respectively in a five-person race to fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen. Day received 467 votes (29.37%) and Thomas 430 votes (27.04%). Because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote, state law calls for a runoff. The term expires Dec. 31, 2022.
Only residents of District 3 can vote in the runoff. You don't need to have voted in the special election to vote in the runoff, but you do have to have been registered to vote by Feb. 16 of this year. And why wouldn't you already be registered if you are eligible?
And you might be surprised that some residents of Dalton are eligible to vote in District 3. You can find out if you are by looking at your voter registration card or by going to mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do. Enter your personal information and it will tell you your district.
You can also call the county elections office at (706) 278-7183.
This is an important second opportunity for those eligible voters who did not participate the first time around. Only 9.72% of the eligible residents in District 3 care about what goes on in their county?
We hope that's not true.
We hope 100% care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.