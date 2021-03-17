Editorial: If you are eligible, please get vaccinated

Georgia expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Monday, and health officials are imploring the state's residents who are eligible to make an appointment.
Unless you like living in a country that is a shell of its former self because of COVID-19 and its impact on our economy, our way of life, businesses, schools, leisure opportunities and pretty much everything else, if you are eligible you should make an appointment to get a vaccine.
One of the biggest questions in this era of misinformation and disinformation, paranoia and fear of government and our fellow man, is are the vaccines safe.
The Associated Press has reported:
"While demand for vaccinations still far outstrips the available supply in most parts of the country, there are already signs in some places of slowing registration. And the impact is expected to grow when supply begins to surpass demand by late April or early May, said Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
"'This is going to be the big issue,' he said. 'And if we get stuck at 60 or 65% vaccinated, we are going to continue to see significant outbreaks and real challenges in our country, and it's going to be much, much harder to get back to what we think is normal unless we can get that number higher.'"
The wire service notes that "Ron Holloway is an example of the hurdles facing health officials. The 75-year-old Forsyth, Missouri, resident and his wife, who is 74, are at a higher risk of contracting the virus. But he was steadfast in insisting that they 'don't do vaccinations.'
"'This whole thing is blown way out of proportion and a bunch of nonsense,' he said of the virus. 'We still haven't lost 1% of our population. It is just ridiculous.'"
Well, that 1% reference equates to more than 533,000 deaths in the United States, each of whom was somebody's loved one, perhaps a father, child, grandparent, sibling. Someone irreplaceable.
We can't afford that kind of cavalier approach to COVID-19. Not if we want our way of life back.
So are vaccines safe?
The Georgia Department of Public Health declares the COVID-19 vaccines "Safe. Tested. Effective."
The department notes, "Vaccines are a safe and effective way to limit serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases. In fact, vaccines have been so successful at combating some infectious diseases, many of us don't know much about the diseases vaccines prevent, because we've never known someone who has had them. To ensure the continued success of vaccines in the United States, public health professionals are committed to making sure that vaccines are safe.
"Most people do not have serious side effects from vaccines. Most side effects from vaccines are mild and go away on their own. Many common side effects after vaccination, like muscle aches or mild fever, are signs that our bodies are building a healthy immune response to protect us from disease."
The scientists have spoken. Vaccines are the way to go. We encourage you to listen to them, not fearmongers who have their own agendas that do not involve public health.
The North Georgia Health District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, is urging residents who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to register for an appointment by calling the call center hotline at (888) 881-1474 weekdays from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
If you are eligible, please do so.
