Editorial: If you're eligible, please get your COVID vaccine booster shot

On Monday, public health departments throughout the state and country began giving COVID booster to shots to those people who met the eligibility requirements.
So far, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine has been authorized as a booster dose. The third round of shots will be admininstered based on the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. The Georgia Department of Public Health has adequate inventory of the Pfizer vaccine and "will work to ensure accessibility to booster doses statewide."
The recommendations apply the following people who received the Pfizer vaccine for his or her primary series:
• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series.
• People aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series.
• People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their benefits and risks.
• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of PfizerCOVID vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their benefits and risks.
Our fight against COVID is long from over. If you're eligible, please get your COVID vaccine booster shot,
