Editorial: In season of Thanksgiving, community groups step up

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local organizations have changed how they host their free Thanksgiving meals.
These groups -- The Concerned Citizens of Dalton Inc., Harvest Outreach Ministries and Providence Ministries -- typically have large gatherings where people share in fellowship and food. Since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising against large, indoor gatherings, these groups will offer curbside to-go plates. All three meals are open to anyone in the community, no matter their financial situation.
Harvest Outreach Ministries serves meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 112 at 1118 N. Glenwood Ave. To-go plates will be given curbside.
Providence Ministries' annual dinner is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 711 S. Hamilton St. The organization will provide curbside meals in to-go plates in front of the building. The community is invited to pick up meals. Twenty volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where precautionary measures will be taken, such as temperature checks, gloves and masks, and will be provided by Providence Ministries for each volunteer.
The Concerned Citizens of Dalton Inc. has a drive-through dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St.
Many people don't want to bother with the hassle of cooking a large Thanksgiving meal, or they don't have family to spend they holiday with, so these events are a great way to get a hot, hearty meal. And remember, these groups are always looking for helping hands to volunteer.
We salute these organizations and their volunteers for hosting the Thanksgiving community dinners. We applaud them for doing the right thing by not holding in-person meals in favor of to-go plates.
It is our hope that by next Thanksgiving, we can return to our traditional gatherings. We hope you enjoy the holiday on Thursday -- wherever and however you celebrate it.
