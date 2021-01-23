Editorial: It is past time to get serious about COVID-19

Even as the COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out so hopefully this nation's people can get back to a sense of normalcy sometime in our near future, there are those whose actions continue to make that recovery more difficult than it needs to be.
First, there are the mask-deniers, such as the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners who recently rescinded a mask mandate for county buildings, and now we learn of the widespread nature of the vaccine-deniers, even in places where we wouldn't expect them.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, told lawmakers Thursday that vaccine hesitancy is widespread and an issue the state is facing in hospitals as well as its own health departments.
"Only about 30% of our own staff in our own health departments wanted to be vaccinated -- which means 70% did not," Toomey said. "The same was true in hospitals."
How terrible.
If you haven't already, it's time to get serious about fighting this pandemic, and there are opportunities locally to take advantage of.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing starts Wednesday at Edwards Park in Varnell. Testing will be conducted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment. You can go to mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting to register. Results will be available within 48 hours. Testing is free, but insurance will be accepted. The testing will be provided by MAKO Medical, of Raleigh, North Carolina, under contract with the North Georgia Health District.
We are hopeful there will be more drive-thru vaccine clinics like the two organized recently by the the city of Dalton, Whitfield County and the North Georgia Health District. Together, the clinics provided the first dose of the two-dose vaccine to some 1,300 Whitfield County residents. And when you get the vaccine, be sure to follow doctors' advice and get the second dose as well.
There is a saying there is no time like the present, and that is certainly true with this pandemic, as much time has already been wasted, and more than 400,000 American lives have been lost, including 156 confirmed deaths in Whitfield County and 45 in Murray County.
These are not just numbers. They are real people, loved ones, who are no longer with us because of this terrible virus.
If you want to avoid becoming just another number, and if you would like to get our society as back to normal as we possibly can, evaluate your behavior and do what is necessary in your own world to defeat COVID-19.
Don't wait any longer.
