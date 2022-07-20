Have you always wanted to let the world know how wonderful your accountant is? Or what a good job your chiropractor does?
Have you wanted to make sure others know about your favorite caterer or dance studio?
You, our readers, now have the opportunity to vote for your favorites in a variety of categories thanks to the Dalton Daily Citizen Reader’s Choice promotion underway now.
The categories include such other fun or interesting designations as “Best Boss,” “Best Barbecue,” “Best Church,” “Best Live Music” and “Best Place to Buy Tires” and cover two pages in a special section that appeared in Tuesday’s newspaper. The categories list finalists who were nominated by readers earlier this year.
You can vote online at www.dailycitizen.news/readerschoice until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, or mail or bring in the two pages of ballots by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26. There is a limit of one online vote for each email address. At least 25 categories must be completed for a ballot to count, so don’t be shy in voting for your favorites.
And in addition to honoring your favorite businesses, personalities and products, if you vote in at least 75 categories and meet the voting deadline you will be eligible for a $100 prize.
The winners will be announced in a Reader’s Choice Winners section on Saturday, Aug. 27, that is sure to make for some interesting reading.
So don’t delay. Vote today if you can and make your choices known.
