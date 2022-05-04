The war in Ukraine. Ongoing COVID problems. Divisiveness in politics. The economy. On top of everything else going on in our lives.
It seems prayer is needed more now than ever. On Thursday, we celebrate the power of prayer as a community, a state, a nation and a world.
That’s when people across the nation will observe the annual National Day of Prayer as they gather in homes, churches, neighborhoods, public places and elsewhere. The National Day of Prayer is observed in Dalton with a prayer meeting and rally on Thursday at noon at the Burr Performing Arts Park at 101 S. Hamilton St. in downtown Dalton. The program concludes no later than 12:50 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Exalt the Lord, who has established us.”
According to organizers: “There will be special singing but the emphasis as it is each year will be to pray for our city, county and country including our youth; local, state and national officials; and those that serve in our military. There will be a special time in prayer for those who have lost loved ones in Ukraine, and a prayer for peace. Everyone is urged to attend and join in prayer for our nation and world.”
Organizers ask that you bring a lawn chair if you would like to sit. For more information, contact Pastor Rick Spence, the moderator of the steering committee for The National Day of Prayer for Whitfield County, at (706) 264-8124.
Whether you attend the event or pray with friends, family or on your own, we encourage you to take time to reflect on our community, our country and our fellow citizens.
