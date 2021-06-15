Editorial: Juneteenth Community Celebration an opportunity to 'rise together'

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is the holiday commemorating the day in 1865 when the final enslaved Black people learned they had been freed.
On June 19, 1865, Gen. Gordon Granger read General Order No. 3 from the balcony of a building in Galveston, Texas, freeing more than 250,000 slaves who had remained in bondage there. The next year, former slaves in Texas began celebrating June 19 in what would become known as Juneteenth.
The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP is presenting the third annual Juneteenth Community Celebration this week with several events including a gala on Saturday with the theme "Perfecting Unity -- Rising Together." The speaker will be state Rep. Jasmine Clark of House District 108.
Windell L. Smith, pastor at Hopewell Baptist Church, spoke about the meaning of Juneteenth during last year's local Juneteenth celebration, noting how important it is to have such gatherings "because there was a time when we couldn't assemble like we assemble today."
Fortunately, things have changed in this country and that is usually no longer a concern.
And to that end, and to celebrate Juneteenth this year, organizers have come up with a variety of ways that area residents of all ages can assemble to enjoy each other's company and remember the importance of the holiday. Those events include:
• The first Miss Juneteenth pageant on Friday at 7 p.m. at Rock Bridge Community Church, Stage 123. Nine young women will compete for a scholarship. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the Mack Gaston Community Center.
• The annual parade in downtown Dalton at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The parade lineup will begin at First Baptist Church at 9:15 a.m. The parade will travel Waugh Street to Hamilton Street, turning south on Hamilton and continuing to Emery Street. The parade will end at the Emery Center, where there will be brief remarks. Automobiles participating in the parade will assemble for a car show in the Emery Center parking lot.
• The Juneteenth Jubilee Gala in The Weaving Room at The Mill on Saturday at 6 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by saxophonist Frank B. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the Mack Gaston Community Center or text (706) 483-6190 for more information. Dress is African attire or formal. The Mill is at 825 Chattanooga Ave.
• Family Fun Day on Sunday at the Mack Gaston Community Center beginning at 1 p.m. There will be bouncy houses, music and vendors and food will be available.
We thank the organizers of these many events for their dedication and hard work in putting the events together, and we encourage you if you can to take advantage of these wonderful opportunities for celebration, remembrance, "rising together" and "perfecting unity."
