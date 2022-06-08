Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is the holiday commemorating the day in 1865 when the final enslaved Black people learned they had been freed.
On June 19, 1865, Gen. Gordon Granger read General Order No. 3 from the balcony of a building in Galveston, Texas, freeing more than 250,000 slaves who had remained in bondage there. The next year, former slaves in Texas began celebrating June 19 in what would become known as Juneteenth. June 19 is now a federal holiday.
The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP is presenting the fourth annual Juneteenth Community Celebration this month with several events that are open to everyone. To celebrate Juneteenth this year, organizers have come up with a variety of ways that area residents of all ages can assemble to enjoy each other’s company and remember the importance of the holiday. Those events include:
• On Friday, the Juneteenth celebration kicks off with a concert at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton that is part of the Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. with Chattanooga-based Amber Fults followed by opener Luke Simmons and the Lovestruck (a Chattanooga-based blues and soul band) at 7:30. Headliner The Ray Howard Band (a Motown/Earth Wind & Fire tribute band) plays at about 8:30. The concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly.
• On Saturday, there will be a basketball tournament at the Mack Gaston Community Center at 10 a.m.
• On Friday, June 17, the Miss Juneteenth scholarship pageant is at Hammond Creek Middle School at 7 p.m. The scholarship pageant features 10 contestants, with the winner receiving a $1,000 scholarship from the NAACP. For tickets, contact Marisa Kelley at (913) 426-7870.
• On Saturday, June 18, the Juneteenth parade is in downtown Dalton at 10 a.m.
• That night, the highlight of the Dalton-Whitfield branch of the Juneteenth celebration is the Juneteenth gala at Walnut Hill Farm at 6. Carol Anderson, New York Times best-selling author and Emory University’s Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies, is the evening’s speaker. Churches and nonprofit organizations can purchase tables for the gala for $300. For-profit companies may purchase a table for $500. A table accommodates up to 10 people. For tickets, contact Kelley.
• The Juneteenth celebration concludes on Sunday, June 19, with a family fun day at the Mack Gaston Community Center at 1 p.m.
We thank the organizers of these many events for their dedication and hard work in putting the events together, and we encourage you if you can to take advantage of these wonderful opportunities for celebration and remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.