We at the Dalton Daily Citizen want to help you spread the word about events happening in Whitfield and Murray counties.
On page 2A in each day’s newspaper, we publish a “Community Calendar” listing of events, which includes government meetings, events, seminars and more. On Fridays, we publish church news and events.
We encourage you to send us information about what’s going on with your group or church.
In Friday’s newspaper on our church pages, you’ll read items that different churches and places of worship have submitted to us. Beside those columns are our church page sponsors and a church directory, which are paid services (we appreciate all of our advertisers and those churches that list with us).
We are keenly aware of the importance of religion in the lives of many of us — no matter the religion. For years we have provided free listings of church news and events.
You play a vital role as we rely on the public to send that information to us.
What should you send?
Church anniversaries, Homecomings, guest preachers, special singings, youth events, fundraisers, giveaways, etc. If your church is hosting a Homecoming, for example, we’ll need the who, what, when, where and why. Be sure to include basic information such as the church name, the pastor and the address. We generally publish news from churches and other places of worship in Whitfield and Murray counties.
There are several ways to get your church news to us.
The simplest way is emailing us at church.briefs@daltoncitizen.com. You can mail the information to us at 308 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, GA 30720 (write “Attention: Church briefs” on the envelope); drop off the information at our office; or call us at (706) 217-NEWS. Please include an email or phone number so we can contact you if we have questions.
The deadline for church news for the upcoming Friday is noon on Wednesday. If you have an event that’s two or three weeks away, we suggest you send it to us early so the information can run multiple times in the newspaper.
For Community Calendar items, the contact information is the same except for the email address — send those emails to editorial@dailycitizen.news. There is no charge to publish in the Community Calendar.
Help us spread the good news happening all over Whitfield and Murray counties.
