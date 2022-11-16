It’s said if you know your neighbor, chances are you’ll get along better with him or her.
That’s a big part of the philosophy behind Gratefull Dalton, a free, come one, come all, city-wide Thanksgiving-themed lunch coming up Monday on Hamilton Street in downtown Dalton.
Yes, you read that correctly, it will be on Hamilton Street. After a two-year hiatus, the free Gratefull community Thanksgiving meal returns on Monday, Nov. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be several tables linked together set up between the Burr Performing Arts Park and the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce to form one big table. The goal is to bring the community together and help Dalton residents make new acquaintances.
And you and everyone you know are invited.
Believe Greater Dalton is behind the event with scores of volunteers and local restaurants providing the food. Organizers promise the event will be free of any agenda other than getting local residents to sit, eat and talk with those they don’t know.
Gratefull Dalton was inspired by a similar event held in downtown Chattanooga that was meant as a one-time event but instead became an annual tradition that spread to other cities in the Southeast. The first Gratefull Dalton was in 2019, but events in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to COVID. In its place were food drives.
We hope it becomes an annual, anticipated holiday event that allows us to share a meal with members of the community we might not normally meet.
There’s no need to bring anything — organizers have lined up a lot of generous restaurants, sponsors and volunteers that will provide all the food and serving staff.
So why wait until next Thursday for a good Thanksgiving meal? Get a head start on Monday. You’ll not only walk away with a full belly but with a few new friends as well.
