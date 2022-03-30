A library is often a town’s center of continued learning.
They are open year-round during summers while schools are shuttered, providing a repository of knowledge for students. After someone completes his or her formal education, a library offers a lifetime of learning possibilities.
Libraries are best known for their vast collections of varied books, but libraries offer much more. Many have newspapers archived on microfilm offering a window to the past. Others have computer labs where people can conduct research or hunt for a new job. Programs, children’s storytime and other fun activities give us a chance to interact with our neighbors. Surprisingly to some, libraries have music CDs, movie DVDs and even video games you can check out.
All of this — and more — absolutely free of charge.
Because a library is such a integral part of a community, we were extremely thrilled to report that the Dalton City Council and Whitfield County Board of Commissioners are significantly upping their funding for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. The added money will increase the library’s local funding by almost 34%.
On March 21, the City Council approved an agreement with the Board of Commissioners to increase local funding to the library’s operating budget from about $560,000 to $750,000. The commissioners approved the agreement earlier this month. The agreement removes the county’s funding for the library from a special tax district and places it in the operating budget, where county officials plan to use revenue from several sources to increase the county’s funding.
Our library is part of and the headquarters for the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System, which also includes the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library and the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library.
Darla Chambliss, director of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System, was also excited about the increased dollars, saying she would like to expand operating hours and boost salaries. Chambliss emphasized she couldn’t make any definite plans until she gets more information on the agreement.
Our state has longed languished at the bottom of library funding throughout the country, and our local library has remained much lower than surrounding libraries.
Georgia ranked 47th in the nation for local funding for libraries, averaging $16.74 per capita in 2020, according to data provided by the Georgia Public Library Service last year.
For the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System, local per capita funding was $6.63 in 2020. By comparison, local per capita funding for the Catoosa County Library in 2020 was $8.52. and local per capita funding for the Cherokee Regional Library System — which includes the Chickamauga Public Library, the Dade County Public Library, the LaFayette-Walker County Library and the Rossville Public Library — was $10.66 in 2020. The Sequoyah Regional Library System — which includes libraries in Cherokee, Gilmer and Pickens counties — had $11.67 in per capita local funding in 2020.
We thank our councilmembers and commissioners for investing in our library. Going forward, we are hopeful the increase in funding becomes a trend and not a one-time move.
