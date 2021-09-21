Editorial: Make plans to attend, watch upcoming local candidates forum

You've probably seen campaign signs dotting open spaces throughout Dalton. Maybe you've caught a social media post. A political mailer may have shown up in your mailbox. As the Nov. 2 general election nears featuring three contested city races on the ballot, you'll see more campaign signs, social media posts and mailers encouraging you to vote for a candidate.
On Monday, you'll have a chance to hear straight from the candidates. The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP hosts a community forum with candidates in the November municipal election at 6:30 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The event will also be live-streamed on Facebook from the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP page. Due to COVID-19, there will be limited seating in the venue.
Contested races are:
• Dalton City Council Ward 2: Annalee Harlan and Rodney Craig Miller
• Dalton City Council Ward 4: Gary Crews and Steve Farrow
• Dalton Board of Education: Palmer Griffin and Manuel Meza.
All other positions in the election are uncontested.
The forum offers more personal insight into the candidates' views on the issues of the day. You'll have the opportunity to introduce yourself to the candidates.
We encourage all voters -- no matter your political affiliation -- to attend the forum or watch it online. It's a commitment of a few hours on a weeknight, but it can go a long way in determining the future of our city.
