Editorial: Make plans to vote Tuesday, and do it safely

Voters in Georgia will pick their two U.S. senators as dual runoffs are held Tuesday.
The two Senate runoffs are between incumbent Kelly Loeffler (a Republican) and the Rev. Raphael Warnock (a Democrat) and incumbent David Perdue (a Republican) and Jon Ossoff (a Democrat). These two races could decide the balance of power in the Senate. Republicans currently hold a 50-48 majority, but if both Georgia Democrats win that would even the count at 50 senators for each party, giving Democrat Kamala Harris, the vice president-elect, the potential deciding vote.
Peach State voters will also select their next member of the Public Service Commission as incumbent Republican Lauren "Bubba" McDonald Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman. (The PSC regulates the state's utilities.)
Polling hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters must bring a photo ID.
While many voters have already cast their ballot by absentee or by advance voting, many will do so on Tuesday. This weekend, take a few minutes to plan your trip to your precinct to guard against COVID-19.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these guidelines for helping reduce the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home. If possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.
• Stay at least 6 feet from other people. Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
• Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
• Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of COVID-19.
We hope to see you at the polls -- safely!
