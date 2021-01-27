Editorial: Make the right choice and listen to the medical professionals

It seems simple enough.
Signs on the door to Dalton City Hall tell visitors they "must wear a face mask" and that "face coverings (are) required."
An identical sign is posted at the entrance to the City Council chambers.
But two Whitfield County commissioners were unable -- or unwilling -- to follow these simple directions.
Greg Jones and Barry Robbins each said they wore a mask into City Hall for Monday's joint meeting of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners and the Dalton-Whitfield Planning Commission. Then they did something inexplicable.
They took their mask off after they sat down.
Why would they do that and violate the rules of the city of Dalton that was gracious enough to let them use City Hall for the meeting?
There's little mystery.
When county commissioners voted earlier this month to repeal a requirement for the use of masks inside county buildings to reduce the spread of COVID-19, these two commissioners let county residents know how seriously they are taking the 160 confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths in Whitfield County from COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, including the death of their fellow commissioner Roger Crossen.
Asked why he had changed his mind, Jones said he had "seen a little more data that masks don't help." This must be data that the medical professionals at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention haven't seen, because the CDC says "Wear a mask to protect yourself and others and stop the spread of COVID-19."
"A vaccine has been introduced," Robbins said when asked why he had changed his mind about the county requirement. "Things seem to be going well."
So well that there have been 13,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Whitfield County, with 638 hospitalizations.
With this kind of "leadership" from these two county commissioners, and given the denial of the need for the use of masks from national leaders such as former President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, who represents Whitfield County, there's again little mystery about why Whitfield County has been so hard hit by COVID-19, so much so that its rate of 12,576 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents ranks the county second among the state's 159 counties, behind Chattahoochee.
You can listen to medical professionals who have your health in mind or you can listen to elected officials who it seems are looking out for their own interests and the next election.
The choice is yours.
For the health of you and your loved ones, we hope you make the right choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.