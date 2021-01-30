It may be arguable whether Marjorie Taylor Greene is clinically paranoid or simply a despicably wicked person, but what is certain is that she is a member of Congress, and that is intolerable.
She is especially odious to Broward County, Florida, for mocking the victims of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Yet even that horrible conduct is not the worst of her.
Recently discovered Facebook posts suggest that she is a domestic terrorist. The House of Representatives should investigate that and seriously consider expelling her. And it should start by kicking her off the education committee, to which the Republican leadership has appointed her, a move that serves as mockery to the dead of Parkland.
Congress has no obligation to tolerate someone who endorsed calls for a "bullet to the head" of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for hanging former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and for the execution of FBI agents suspected of working against ex-president Donald Trump.
That goes beyond protected speech. It is incitement to assassination. As the nation saw at the Capitol on Jan. 6, there is a far-right element in America that is primed for violence, waiting only for agitators to light their fuses.
Greene, a Republican freshman from northwest Georgia, was known as an enthusiastic peddler of the fantastic QAnon conspiracy tale before she won a crowded primary and runoff last year. Quite sensibly, the top GOP House leaders had opposed her candidacy.
What has been learned about her since the election gives them the duty to drum her out of the Republican Party and, if possible, out of Congress.
To "like" something on Facebook is to agree with it, absent any expression to the contrary. In posts that CNN unearthed this week. Greene liked a comment that said "a bullet to the head would be quicker" than ending Pelosi's speakership by political means.
To another post about hanging Obama and Clinton, Greene replied, "Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off."
She was describing nothing less than a criminal conspiracy.
Of special concern locally are her vile remarks about the 17 Parkland murders. In posts newly unearthed from that year and the next, Greene spread the baseless claim that the victims and parents were "crisis actors" and that the attack was staged as a plot to pass gun control laws.
What has also turned up is a video showing Greene stalking David Hogg, a survivor of the massacre, on a street near the U.S. Capitol, where he and other students had been lobbying members of Congress for sensible gun control. Greene had been shadowing and harassing them. Not yet in office, she was a right-wing commentator.
The video, apparently made by an ally of Greene, captures a 44-year-old woman screaming at a man young enough to be her son as he displays the stoic maturity to ignore the virago at his heels.
Appropriately, Hogg has written on Twitter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to ask that Greene serve on no committees. Instead, Republicans acquiesced to her outrageous demand to be placed on the education committee, a perch from which they should strip her immediately.
"In that video," Hogg wrote, "you see a group of people most of whom are 18 or 19 acting calm cool and collected -- what you don't see are the sleepless nights, the flashbacks, the hyper vigilance and deep pitch black numbness so many of us feel living in a society where we are told our friends dying doesn't matter."
Other Parkland survivors and their families have called for an apology from Greene and for her resignation. Reps. Ted Deutch and Debbie Wasserman Schultz have denounced her for her Parkland propaganda, and on Twitter, Deutch has called for her expulsion from Congress. Deutch, it should be noted, chairs the House Ethics Committee, which would be instrumental in any effort to investigate, reprimand, censure or expel a member.
Greene has made the same baseless claims about the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Significantly, she peppers her harangues with allegations, heard in the confrontation with Hogg, that the billionaire philanthropist George Soros is behind the youthful gun control advocates. Hogg says he hasn't received a dime from Soros.
A fixation with Soros is a familiar anti-Semitic trope on the far right.
Greene hasn't denied the authenticity of her Facebook posts, which speak for themselves, but she insinuated that someone else wrote them.
On Twitter, she wrote that she had "teams of people manage my pages."
Really? She should have to verify that statement under oath, and then name the people.
At a town meeting in her district Wednesday, she refused to answer a television reporter's questions about her posts. Her staff had a sheriff's deputy threaten to arrest the reporter and her crew.
The least that can be done to Greene is to deny her any committee roles, as the GOP did to former Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, in 2019 when his racism became too overt to ignore any longer. He lost a primary last year.
Greene should also be unwelcome in the GOP caucus.
The Constitution allows the Congress to expel a member by a two-thirds vote of the House or Senate, but there is doubt whether the Supreme Court would approve expulsion for grounds that occurred before Greene was elected. Given that only 10 House Republicans supported the Trump impeachment, it is doubtful that enough would vote for Greene's expulsion, or for any discipline. But they should all be made to go on the record.
In all its history, the House has expelled only five members, three of whom were ousted for supporting the Confederacy. There have been 23 censures and 11 reprimands, internal actions that the Supreme Court would not likely touch. Among the censures: Rep. Robert L.F. Sikes, D-Fla., in 1976 for egregious conflicts of interest. One of the most recent reprimands was of Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., in 2009, for shouting "You lie!" at Obama during his State of the Union address.
Greene's district, which includes the carpet-manufacturing city of Dalton, is 27% more Republican than the national average, according to the Cook Political Report.
Of the $2.3 million she raised to run, nearly $1 million was self-financed, according to OpenSecrets.org. She won the Republican runoff with 57% of the vote and the general election with nearly 75% after her Democratic opponent withdrew too late to be removed from the ballot.
It is unrealistic to expect someone like Greene to apologize to the Parkland families or to anyone else, but it can be hoped that her district will make amends.
Surely those Georgia Republicans can do better by their party and by the nation.
South Florida Sun Sentinel Editorial Board
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
