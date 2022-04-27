Georgia’s General Primary Election is Tuesday, May 24, but you don’t have to wait that long to cast your ballot. Early voting begins Monday and ends Friday, May 20.
Whitfield County voters can cast their ballot at the Board of Elections office inside the courthouse Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on two Saturdays, May 7 and 14. On two Fridays — May 13 and 20 — voting is extended to 7 p.m.
In Murray County, early voting is at the courthouse annex Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The primaries determine who will be the Republican and Democratic candidates in the Nov. 8 general election.
In Tuesday’s Dalton Daily Citizen, we published an extensive list of candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general (that story can also be viewed on our website, www.daltondailycitizen.com). There are other state offices on the ballot as well. In a race with national implications, nine people are vying for the 14th U.S. Congressional District post (three Democrats and six Republicans in their primaries).
Locally, the ballot is chock-full of candidates. There are only three uncontested races out of the many in Whitfield and Murray counties. Several races have multiple people vying for the same position. For example, both seats on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners have a challenger each in the Republican Party primary. Three candidates are seeking the Whitfield County Board of Education District 4 seat in the Republican Party primary.
In addition to the races, voters will decide whether to continue the Education Special Local Purpose Option Sales Tax for Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools.
The maximum collection for what ESPLOST VI would be $140 million, split based on enrollment between the two school systems. Dalton Public Schools would receive a maximum of nearly $52 million, or 37%, with the rest for Whitfield County Schools.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems use their version for capital improvements — like renovating current schools and building new ones — buses, safety and security improvements, and technology, but not operating expenses.
We encourage you to participate in early voting and make your voice heard.
