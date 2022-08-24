Along with cooler temperatures, falling leaves and football, fall also means it’s time for Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinics in North Georgia.
In September and October, health departments in the North Georgia Health District will give residents a quick, convenient and safe way to receive their annual flu shot. The flu shots are for people 18 and older and allow residents to stay safely in their vehicles while health department staff wear COVID-19 protective gear to administer flu vaccinations. Just roll up to the location and roll up your sleeve. It’s that simple. Clients driving through are encouraged to wear a mask.
The Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinics in North Georgia are:
• Whitfield County: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Blvd., Dalton. Call (706) 279-9600 for more details.
• Murray County: Tuesday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 121 W. Market St., Chatsworth. Call (706) 695-4585 for more details.
• Gilmer County: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., ETC Pavilion, 1041-1047 Legion Road, Ellijay. Call (706) 635-4363 for more details.
• Cherokee County: Tuesday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Woodstock Health Center, 7545 N. Main St., Woodstock. Call (770) 928-0133 or (770) 345-7371 for more details.
• Fannin County: Tuesday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Farmers Market, 811 Summit St., Blue Ridge. Call (706) 632-3023 for more details.
• Pickens County: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1036 N. Main St., Jasper. Call (706) 253-2821 for more details.
“Now, as COVID-19 and the especially contagious variants of the virus continue spreading in our communities, it is more important than ever to protect against the flu, reducing the dangerous risk of having both illnesses at the same time,” according to the health district.
More details can be found at the North Georgia Health District website or by calling one of the health departments.
We encourage everyone to get their annual flu shot.
