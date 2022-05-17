Motorcycles are less visible than a car, truck or SUV that you encounter on the roads — especially in heavy traffic or during bad weather. Due to their size, motorcycles are also less stable than passenger vehicles and lack the protection of an enclosed vehicle.
Whether you’re driving around the block or cross-country, it’s vital that you remain aware of your surroundings, and that includes watching our for motorcycles. In turn, those operating motorcycles must remain diligent and aware at all times.
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. The Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP) is reminding all motorists to comply with rider laws.” In Georgia in 2020, there were 192 motorcycle fatalities and 834 motorcycle serious injuries in Georgia, which represented a 13% and 18% increase, respectively, from 2019.
According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a nonprofit organization: “A total of 5,014 motorcyclists died in crashes in 2019. Motorcyclist deaths had been declining since the early 1980s but began to increase in 1998 and continued to increase through 2008. Motorcycle deaths accounted for 14 percent of all motor vehicle crash deaths in 2019 and were more than double the number of motorcyclist deaths in 1997.
The key components of motorcycle safety are “motorist awareness of motorcycles, motorcycle rider education, helmet use, and compliance with traffic laws,” according to Spencer R. Moore, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Driver Services.
“Mutual responsibility is the safety message we are sharing with all road users to prevent motorcycle crashes,” Moore said. “By following road signs, obeying speed limits, removing distractions and always staying focused on the road, deaths and injuries could be prevented.”
Georgia is one of 19 states and the District of Columbia that has a universal helmet law requiring all motorcyclists to wear helmets. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated helmets to be 37% more effective in preventing fatal injuries to motorcyclists. Helmets must be Department of Transportation compliant, and the GMSP recommends a full-face helmet for the most protection.
For more information about motorcycle safety and training, visit www.dds.georgia.gov/gmsp-riders; www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/motorcycles; and www.iihs.org/topics/motorcycles#helmet-laws.
