September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about prostate cancer and generate support for those affected by the disease.
More than 868,000 men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and 34,700 men are expected to die of the disease this year.
According to the American Association for Cancer Research, prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer diagnosed in men, and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men, after lung cancer.
It often has no early signs or symptoms.
For African American men, the data are more dire, making screening and treatment vitally important. The disease affects 1 in 8 men in the U.S., and among Black men, it is 1 in 6. African American men continue to have the highest death rate for prostate cancer of any racial or ethnic group in the United States. In the period 2015-2019, Black men were twice as likely to die from prostate cancer as white men. Scientists believe the disparity stems from both genetic and socioeconomic factors.
So how can we all play a role this month and every month in promoting prostate cancer awareness?
First and foremost, learn whether or not your family has a history of the disease. If you have a family history of prostate cancer, this increases the risk of you having the disease.
Know when to get screened. According to the American Cancer Society, men age 40-45 should have a baseline prostate cancer screening. Men age 45 and older that have an increased risk, including African Americans and men whose father, brother or son had prostate cancer when younger than 65, should have a baseline prostate cancer screening.
Men age 50-69 at average risk should have a baseline prostate screening.
Men should know their risk level and check with a health professional to see when you should start being screened for prostate cancer. Please encourage the men in your lives to do so.
