The ballots for the May 24 primary and general election are filled with candidates wanting to represent you, from local to state to national offices.
However, you can only vote if you are legally registered to do just that. The deadline to register vote in next month’s primary and general election is Monday. You can register at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office’s website at sos.ga.gov or at the Board of Elections offices in the Whitfield County Courthouse or the Murray County Courthouse.
According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office (georgia.gov/register-vote), to register to vote you must:
• Be a citizen of the United States.
• Be a legal resident of the county.
• Be at least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age to vote.
• Not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude.
• Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge.
After you’ve made sure you are eligible to vote, you then fill out and submit a voter registration application, check for your precinct card and then vote.
The primaries determine who will be the Republican and Democratic candidates in the Nov. 8 general election. The deadline for someone seeking to run as a write-in candidate to file and publish a notice of intent is Sept. 6, and Sept. 11 is the deadline to file an affidavit.
There are only three uncontested races out of the many in Whitfield and Murray counties. Several races have multiple people vying for the same position. For example, both seats on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners have a challenger each in the Republican Party primary. Three candidates are seeking the Whitfield County Board of Education District 4 seat in the Republican Party primary. Nine people are vying for the 14th U.S. Congressional District post (three Democrats and six Republicans in their primaries).
In addition to the races, voters will decide whether to continue the Education Special Local Purpose Option Sales Tax for Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools.
The maximum collection for what would, if approved by voters, be ESPLOST VI would be $140 million, split based on enrollment between the two school systems. Dalton Public Schools would receive a maximum of nearly $52 million, or 37%, with the rest for Whitfield County Schools.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems use their version for capital improvements — like renovating current schools and building new ones — buses, safety and security improvements, and technology, but not operating expenses.
The decisions our elected officials make immediately impact our lives. That’s why it’s important that you vote, and make sure you are registered. Being a part of the democratic process of voting is an honor we all should participate in. Please register to vote.
