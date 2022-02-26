The process from voting — all the way from registering to physically casting your ballot — is undergoing sweeping changes in parts of the United States.
In Wednesday’s Dalton Daily Citizen, a CNHI enterprise story delved deep into those changes as some states have made the voting process more difficult, while considering even more changes, while other states have expanded voting options.
Many states already had restrictive or expansive laws in place prior to 2021. Among 23 states examined, below highlights some new voting laws approved following the 2020 election, and some that are proposed in 2022. Data collected from Brennan Center research and CNHI statehouse reports.
RESTRICTIVE VOTING LAWS More strict ID or requirements to request and/or submit mail in ballots
• Passed: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire, Texas, Alabama, Michigan (vetoed), Pennsylvania (vetoed)
• Proposed: Minnesota, New Hampshire, Missouri, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio
Limits the number or availability of drop boxes
• Passed: Georgia, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin (vetoed)
• Proposed: Georgia, Ohio
Shortened deadline to apply for absentee ballots
• Passed: Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, New York, Oklahoma
• Proposed: Ohio
Voter provide an excuse for absentee voting
• Passed: Alabama
• Proposed: Georgia, Pennsylvania
Prohibits passing out snacks or water to voters waiting in line
• Passed: Georgia, Florida
Prevents automatic mailing of absentee applications
• Passed: Georgia, Texas, Michigan (vetoed), Wisconsin (vetoed)
Prevents private funds or donations to elections offices
• Passed: Tennesse, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan (vetoed)
• Proposed: Alabama, Oklahoma
Limit early voting days or hours
• Passed: Iowa, Texas
Shortens voter registration days
• Proposed: Florida
EXPANDED VOTING OPTIONS Expand early voting access
• Passed: Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Oklahoma , Illinois
Proposed: Alabama, Tennessee
Expand absentee ballot drop box access
• Passed: Illinois, Maryland
Extend access to absentee ballot submissions
• Passed: Alabama, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania
No-excuse voting
• Passed: New York (voter rejected)
• Proposed: Alabama, Mississippi (died)
NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES • Mississippi
On Monday, the Dalton Area League of Women Voters hosts a town hall meeting at 5 p.m. featuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whose office oversees all election activity for the state. The meeting is open to the public and is on the campus of Dalton State College in Gignilliat Hall in Goodroe Auditorium (650 College Drive).
Raffensperger plans to share information about the 2020 elections and reassure voters that the election process is safe and secure. Attendees can ask questions.
With our right to vote in flux, we recommend you attend Monday’s town hall and be a part of the process.
