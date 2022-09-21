Situated in downtown Dalton in a former school, you may have driven or walked past The Emery Center several times without knowing the treasures that are inside its walls.
The Emery Center is an African-American heritage and cultural center at 110 W. Emery St. — at the corner of South Pentz Street. The center has been in operation for several years, but due to COVID-19 it has been shuttered for more than two years.
That has recently changed.
The Emery Center board of directors recently announced that the center has reopened and is back to a normal schedule of hosting tours, meetings and public events.
“Perfect for weddings, church services, group outings and organization meetings, upon returning to the center you will find welcoming renovations have taken place and new exhibits have been installed,” according to a press release from the board of directors. “The generosity of donations has helped and continues to help in the preservation of the center. The board appreciates your support!”
Tours are available starting at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 280-7695 for reservations or event bookings.
If you’ve never had the pleasure to tour The Emery Center, we highly recommend that you do so. The center is full of world, national, state and (most importantly) local history pertaining to the Civil Rights era and African-American heritage. We hope that local schools take advantage of this jewel by taking field trips to The Emery Center.
