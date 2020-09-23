Editorial: Oct. 5 is the deadline to register to vote in the November election

Seemingly every day of the year is reserved to commemorate something: an event, a group, an item, etc.
For example, today is National Great American Pot Pie Day and Redhead Appreciation Day. So be sure to show your redheaded friends that you care by baking them a pot pie.
While many of these days are rather insignificant in the grand scheme -- April 10 is National Hug Your Dog Day -- a number are exceedingly important. One such day happened this week.
This past Tuesday, Americans across the country celebrated National Voter Registration Day as they encouraged their fellow residents to sign up to perform their civic duty. Locally, the League of Women Voters of the Dalton Area marked this special day by holding voter registration drives throughout town. The League is nonpartisan, and wants to see people get out and vote.
For those who wish to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election but have not registered, the clock is ticking. Monday, Oct. 5, is the deadline to register to be eligible to vote in November. While that's the deadline for registering online or in-person, all mailed requests must be postmarked by Oct. 5 as well.
Of course, the most-watched race on the ballot across the country -- and the world -- is for president, as Donald Trump, a Republican, takes on Democratic challenger Joe Biden. But, depending where you live, there may be other races and items on the ballot.
If you missed National Voter Registration Day, don't fret. You can still register by mail, by going by your local elections office or online at the Georgia Secretary of State's Office (georgia.gov/register-vote).
Requirements to register to vote are:
• Be a citizen of the United States.
• Be a legal resident of the county.
• Be at least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age to vote.
• Not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude.
• Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge.
After you've made sure you are eligible to vote, you then fill out and submit a voter registration application, check for your precinct card and then vote.
Once you're registered, keep in mind that the early voting period runs from Monday, Oct. 12, to Friday, Oct. 30, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live. Or, you can wait to vote in person on Nov. 3.
