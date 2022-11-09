Editorial: On Veterans Day, take time to salute those who served in the Armed Forces

On Veterans Day Friday, we pay tribute to all members of the Armed Forces who have dedicated their lives to protecting ours.
Whitfield County’s annual Veterans Day parade returns to downtown Dalton Saturday at 10 a.m. If you are able, please come out and show veterans your appreciation by lining the parade route with all the flag-waving, patriotic pride that this community can offer. Schools, businesses and other organizations will also honor the contributions of our brave men and women who have served our country.
In Friday’s edition of the Dalton Daily Citizen, you’ll find three stories written by Mark Millican — a veteran himself — along with photos of local veterans submitted by families and friends. Businesses have also purchased advertisements to thank veterans.
Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day to commemorate the anniversary of the end of World War I, has been celebrated on Nov. 11 since that date in 1919. While Armistice Day originally paid tribute to our military members who died in World War I, it has since been expanded to include all veterans who served in all branches.
Below is President Woodrow Wilson’s message to fellow Americans on Armistice Day, which was the beginnings of what we now call Veterans Day.
Address to fellow countrymen
The White House, Nov. 11, 1919
“A year ago today our enemies laid down their arms in accordance with an armistice which rendered them impotent to renew hostilities, and gave to the world an assured opportunity to reconstruct its shattered order and to work out in peace a new and juster set of international relations. The soldiers and people of the European Allies had fought and endured for more than four years to uphold the barrier of civilization against the aggressions of armed force. We ourselves had been in the conflict something more than a year and a half.
With splendid forgetfulness of mere personal concerns, we remodeled our industries, concentrated our financial resources, increased our agricultural output, and assembled a great army, so that at the last our power was a decisive factor in the victory. We were able to bring the vast resources, material and moral, of a great and free people to the assistance of our associates in Europe who had suffered and sacrificed without limit in the cause for which we fought.
Out of this victory there arose new possibilities of political freedom and economic concert. The war showed us the strength of great nations acting together for high purposes, and the victory of arms foretells the enduring conquests which can be made in peace when nations act justly and in furtherance of the common interests of men.
To us in America the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service, and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of nations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.