Editorial: One more obstacle removed for those hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID

Many Americans have been hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine because they haven't fully been approved by U.S. regulators.
That has changed.
On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech, for preventing the disease in those 16 years of age and older. The vaccine is still available under emergency use authorization, including for children 12 to 15 and for a third dose in certain immunocompromised people.
The Pfizer vaccine has been available under emergency use authorization for those 16 and older since Dec. 11, 2020. That was expanded to children 12 to 15 years on May 10. The other two vaccines -- Johnson & Johnson and Moderna -- remain under emergency use authorization.
A clinical trial showed the Pfizer vaccine was 91% effective in preventing COVID.
"The FDA's approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic," said acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock. "While this and other vaccines have met the FDA's rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product. While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today's milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S."
With COVID cases surging across the nation, state and the community, if you are currently unvaccinated we hope that you will consider rolling up your sleeve and taking the shot. The FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine should remove a roadblock that many faced when deciding whether to get vaccinated.
Remember, the vaccine is free -- you don't need insurance to receive it -- is available at local health departments without an appointment and at area pharmacies.
Statewide, 50% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 42% are fully vaccinated. Closer to home, 41% of Whitfield County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 35% are fully vaccinated, while 34% of Murray County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 29% are fully vaccinated.
Let's all work to increase those numbers.
