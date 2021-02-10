Editorial: Opportunities to enrich your mind abound during Black History Month

Each February, we commemorate the achievements of African Americans during Black History Month.
Black History Month began in 1915 as "Negro History Week," which was the idea of American historian Carter G. Woodson and several other well-known African Americans.
According to History.com: "That September, the Harvard-trained historian Carter G. Woodson and the prominent minister Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH), an organization dedicated to researching and promoting achievements by black Americans and other peoples of African descent. Known today as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), the group sponsored a national 'Negro History Week' in 1926, choosing the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. The event inspired schools and communities nationwide to organize local celebrations, establish history clubs and host performances and lectures."
The celebratory month has continued ever since. From Feb. 1-Feb 28 (through Feb. 29 during Leap Years), as the spotlight is on the contributions of black Americans, from science to civil rights to athletics to culture -- and more.
In each newspaper in February, the Daily Citizen-News, with help from the Whitfield County NAACP, is making that spotlight brighter. On page 2A of the newspaper, you'll find a Black History Month Fact of the Day just underneath the Today In History roundup. People featured range from national figures you may be familiar with to several who are not as well known.
You've already read about the late "Hammerin'" Hank Aaron, regarded as one of baseball's greatest players, and the late Cicely Tyson, a pioneering actor known for her roles portraying strong Black women.
The local NAACP chapter approached us about incorporating the daily fact and we were more than willing to jump on board. Representatives with the local NAACP did the heavy lifting by selecting people to feature and then writing the copy. This is the second straight year we've teamed up.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed Black History Month events locally, there are plenty of ways to learn about the contributions of African Americans: books, magazines, online resources, etc. We hope you enjoy learning about the many contributions of African Americans during Black History Month.
