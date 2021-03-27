Editorial: Pet owners should take advantage of Whitfield County's spay/neuter low-cost program

Whitfield County residents with a household income below $37,000 can participate in a new program through the county animal shelter that provides for the spaying or neutering of dogs and cats for $20 cash, a substantial savings.
The program, made possible by $15,000 approved by the county Board of Commissioners, will cover one pet per household.
The importance of spaying or neutering dogs and cats is generally known, but the Humane Society of the United States offers these considerations:
"The choice to spay or neuter your pet may be one of the most important decisions you make impacting their long-term health -- and your wallet! ... By spaying or neutering your pet, you can help protect them against certain illnesses, help address unwanted behaviors, save money and save lives by reducing overpopulation."
The Humane Society notes, "The reduced lifespan of unaltered pets can, in part, be attributed to an increased urge to roam (exposing them to fights with other animals resulting in injuries and infections), to trauma from vehicle strikes and to other accidental mishaps.
"A contributor to the increased longevity of altered pets is their reduced risk of certain types of cancers. Intact female cats and dogs have a greater chance of developing pyometra (a potentially fatal uterine infection) and uterine, mammary gland and other cancers of the reproductive system. Neutering male pets eliminates their risk of testicular cancer and results in lower rates of prostate cancer. ...
"When you consider the potential long-term medical costs incurred for an unaltered pet, the savings afforded by spay/neuter are clear, especially given the plethora of low-cost spay/neuter clinics now available."
We encourage pet owners who qualify to take advantage of this opportunity afforded by the foresight of animal shelter Director Diane Franklin, who asked for the funding from the commissioners. Those who are interested can contact Whitney Weaver at (706) 278-2018 or wweaver@whitfieldcountyga.com. A person must provide proof of county residence.
And we celebrate the wisdom of the commissioners in approving the funding.
