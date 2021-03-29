Editorial: Pick up a copy of our Progress edition on Wednesday and learn more about your community

The past year has been extremely trying — physically, mentally, financially — and has seemingly touched every aspect of our lives.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed us, as loved ones have died, jobs have been lost and the routine, day-to-day aspects of our lives have been upended. While the pandemic has extracted a heavy toll, our community has not stood still. We continue to press on.
On Wednesday, we will highlight those positive stories in our annual Progress special section.
On the last day of March, we publish our annual Progress edition, a multi-section offering full of stories and photos of the people, groups and businesses that are helping move Whitfield and Murray counties forward. Throughout the five sections — Business and Industry, Health, Quality of Life, Murray County Living and Sports and Recreation— you'll find more than 25 stories.
Among them are:
• A Dalton native becomes a part of history by winning his fifth high school wrestling championship.
• A local dentist presses on to open his new, state-of-the-art practice.
• The leadership at the local Salvation Army navigates the pandemic that has increased the need for services, while also dealing with a decrease in donations.
• A Dalton mainstay in the men's apparel industry adjusts to changing times and changing fashions.
• A North Murray High School teacher who continues to inspire his students.
We thank our many advertisers who supported the edition. Without their backing, Progress would not be possible. We also had help from several groups and organizations that contributed stories and photographs. Above all, we send a special thanks to those who subscribe to the paper or pick one up each day.
Wednesday is the culmination of weeks of work by the staff at the Daily Citizen-News. We invite you to sit down and enjoy learning more about your community. We hope you enjoy our Progress edition.
