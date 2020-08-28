Editorial: Pick up a weekend edition of the Daily Citizen-News for our high school preview section

The questions surrounding the 2020 high school football season in Georgia have been persistent. Due to the uncertainty brought about by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, answers have been slow to come by.
As it stands today, the local high school football season is slated to kick off next Friday, Sept. 4, as six of our seven teams get their first taste of Friday night lights (North Murray has a bye). For the past several months, players, coaches, staff, administrators, parents, cheerleaders, marching band members and others have been busy preparing for this season of uncertainty. And they've been preparing as safely as possible, following guidelines handed down by the Georgia High School Association.
The road hasn't been without difficulties. Last month, Murray County High School head coach Chad Brewer was diagnosed with COVID-19 and his team shut down practice for two weeks. Thankfully, Brewer has recovered.
We don't know what to expect this football season. What will games be like in front of a reduced number of fans? What happens if a team has a COVID-19 outbreak? Will the season make it all the way through December and the state playoffs?
We will find out soon enough.
To prepare you for the local high school football season, the Daily Citizen-News has produced its annual high school football preview special section. The 12-page section, which will be in this weekend's newspaper, is chock-full of stories on our seven local teams, the key players, the top games and other information to get you ready for the Friday night action.
We are proud of the finished product -- aptly titled "A Season of Questions" -- and hope that you will pick up a copy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.