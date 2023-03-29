Friday is the culmination of weeks of work by the staff at the Dalton Daily Citizen.
That’s when we publish our annual Progress edition, a multi-section edition full of stories and photos of the people, groups and businesses that are helping move Whitfield and Murray counties forward.
Throughout the five sections — Business, Health, Quality of Life, Murray County Life and Sports and Recreation — you’ll find close to 30 stories.
Among them are:
• Looking back at the 20th anniversary of Dalton High School’s first state soccer championship, which helped launch our community’s title of “Soccertown, U.S.A.”
• A feature on the therapy dogs at Hamilton Medical Center and the comfort they provide patients.
• A rundown of the apartment construction boom happening in Dalton.
• Question and answer sessions with Dalton Mayor David Pennington, Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan and Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen, who talk about their communities’ future.
We thank our many advertisers who supported the edition. Without their backing, Progress would not be possible. We also had help from several groups and organizations that contributed stories and photographs. Above all, we send a special thanks to those who subscribe to the paper or pick one up each day.
So on Friday, sit down and enjoy learning more about your community. We hope you enjoy our Progress edition.
