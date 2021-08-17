Editorial: Pick up Wednesday's newspaper for our annual high school football preview section

In North Georgia, August means the beginning of high school football.
The local football season got a late start last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, our local teams are slated to kick off on schedule. On Friday night, six of our seven local high school teams start their seasons. The Mountaineers of North Murray open with two byes before starting the season ton Sept. 3, but the other six teams in our coverage area are in action.
But before the foot meets leather for the opening kickoffs, you'll need a preview of how the teams are shaping up at Christian Heritage, Coahulla Creek, Dalton, Murray County, North Murray, Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield.
We have you covered.
As we have for years, the Daily Citizen-News will provide the most in-depth coverage around of Whitfield and Murray high school football teams. Our coverage kicks off in Wednesday's paper with our annual high school football preview section. There, you'll find 12 pages full of team previews and other useful information.
Our football coverage continues throughout the season with our weekly game previews every Friday. We'll also feature Player of the Weeks and introduce you to other players on our area teams.
After all the game previews, your weekend sports section will be full of recaps and photographs from the Friday night action. We'll be on the sidelines and in the press boxes to bring the action to you.
We encourage you to pick up Wednesday's newspaper to get yourself ready for the 2021 high school football season and to follow us all season for the most comprehensive coverage around.
