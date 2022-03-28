Wednesday is the culmination of weeks of work by the staff at the Dalton Daily Citizen.
On Wednesday, we publish our annual Progress edition, a multi-section edition full of stories and photos of the people, groups and businesses that are helping move Whitfield and Murray counties forward.
Throughout the five sections — Business, Health, Quality of Life, Murray County Life and Sports and Recreation — you’ll find close to 30 stories.
Among them are:
• A feature on the new businesses that have helped reinvigorate Cohutta’s downtown.
• A profile on Damian Rodriguez, a 2021 Dalton High School graduate and former Catamounts soccer standout who signed in December to play with the Chattanooga Football Club, a professional soccer team. While Rodriguez is with CFC, he’s also attending classes at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga paid for by the club.
• An update on the progress of the Peeples Cancer Institute at Hamilton Medical Center.
• A story on RossWoods Adult Day Services, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.
• Question and answer sessions with Dalton Mayor David Pennington, Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan and Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen, who talk about their communities’ future.
We thank our many advertisers who supported the edition. Without their backing, Progress would not be possible. We also had help from several groups and organizations that contributed stories and photographs. Above all, we send a special thanks to those who subscribe to the paper or pick one up each day.
So on Wednesday, sit down and enjoy learning more about your community. We hope you enjoy our Progress edition.
