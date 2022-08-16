In North Georgia, the end of August means the beginning of high school football.
On Friday night, our seven local high school teams start their seasons.
But before the foot meets leather for the opening kickoffs, you’ll need a preview of how the teams are shaping up at Christian Heritage, Coahulla Creek, Dalton, Murray County, North Murray, Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield.
We have you covered.
As we have for years, the Dalton Daily Citizen will provide the most in-depth coverage around of Whitfield and Murray high school football teams. Our coverage kicks off in Wednesday’s paper with our annual high school football preview section. There, you’ll find 12 pages full of team previews and other useful information. Check out our website for team video previews as well.
Our football coverage continues throughout the season with our weekly preview section every Friday. You’ll find previews of each week’s matchups and much more.
After all the game previews, your weekend sports section will be full of recaps and photographs from the Friday night action. Our sports reporters and photographers will be on the sidelines and in the press boxes to bring the action to you.
We encourage you to pick up Wednesday’s newspaper to get yourself ready for the 2022 high school football season and to follow us all season for the most comprehensive coverage around.
