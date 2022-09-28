The United Way of Northwest Georgia’s 2022-2023 annual campaign kicked off recently with a return to the full community event.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Campaign Kickoff and CEO Trike Race were canceled for two straight years and replaced by a virtual kickoff event.
But this year, the community was treated to the excitement of the CEO Trike Race — where executives traded their dress shoes for tennis shoes and raced the streets of downtown Dalton to see who the fastest professionals are in town — in addition to the camaraderie that good food, good music and good people offer. It was a festive occasion as the United Way Campaign Cabinet unveiled its campaign goal of $4.15 million for Whitfield and Murray counties.
The local United Way makes a huge impact on the community by assisting tens of thousands local folks with their education, basic needs and health. You can read more about the United Way’s impact in a special four-page spread that was published in the Sept. 13 edition of the Dalton Daily Citizen.
As people turn to the United Way in times of need, the United Way similarly needs you help. The organization depends on donations from community members to help our friends and neighbors.
You can contribute by:
• Donating at ourunitedway.org.
• Payroll deduction through your employer.
• Or by calling (706) 876-2552.
United Way Board Chair Landon Hair said: “United Way is here serving our community when you need us most. We are a strong, vibrant and diverse community. We are a community that steps up to help our neighbors in times of need — by lending a hand, by giving of our financial resources to someone with a need greater than our own, and by doing whatever it takes to ensure our community thrives. United Way is important to me and our community, and I’m proud to be a part of the team.”
We understand times are tough. If you are able, please consider donating to the United Way’s 2022-2023 campaign.
