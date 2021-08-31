Editorial: Please, get vaccinated against COVID

Many have referred to COVID-19 as "the pandemic of the unvaccinated."
That's how the numbers are playing out across the country, state and area as those who are vaccinated against COVID are far less likely to be hospitalized or die from the disease compared to those who turn down the vaccination. The delta variant, which is more easily transmissible, is surging across the nation and driving up COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Yes, people who are fully vaccinated are still being infected with the virus. Some of those fully vaccinated people have died. But the vaccines are doing what they were designed to do -- limiting hospitalizations and deaths.
So far, the virus has killed 636,015 Americans. Just in Whitfield County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 16,942 confirmed COVID cases (999 in the past two weeks), 839 hospitalizations and 245 confirmed deaths due to COVID and another 17 probable deaths. Among Georgia's 159 counties, Whitfield ranks third among cases per 100,000 residents.
On Monday, Hamilton Medical Center had 63 COVID patients (59 unvaccinated; 94%); 14 of those were in the intensive care unit (13 unvaccinated; 93%); and 10 were on ventilators (nine unvaccinated; 90%).
Gov. Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey held a press conference Monday about the COVID surge in Georgia. According to Capitol News Beat Service, over 5,600 COVID patients were hospitalized across the sate on Monday, accounting for a third of all people in hospitals. The record of daily hospitalizations due to COVID was 5,715 on Jan. 13.
"More than 92% of intensive care beds were in use Monday, roughly equal with the number of ICU beds in use in late January," the news outlet reported. "Hospitals in regions around Macon, Rome and Waycross were reporting they were using more than 100% of intensive care beds. Hospitals in the region around Athens reported having one spare ICU bed at one point Monday, while hospitals in the region around Albany reported having two spare ICU beds."
There's still time to help save lives. There's still time to help our overworked health care force. There's still time to positively impact your country, state and community.
On Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Georgia Northwestern Technical College's Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton holds a COVID vaccination clinic in building B151. The clinic is open to GNTC students, staff, faculty and the public. No appointment is needed, but attendees are asked to bring a photo ID. The clinic is being held in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Public Health. For more information, email Trish Wiggins at twiggins@gntc.edu. The campus is at 2310 Maddox Chapel Road N.E.
Local health departments are accepting COVID vaccination walk-ins with no appointment needed. The Whitfield County Health Department is at 800 Professional Blvd. while the Murray County Health Department is at 709 Old Dalton Ellijay Road.
Remember, all vaccines are free. They have been proven to be safe and effective. Please talk to your doctor about getting vaccinated.
