Editorial: Please help the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia if you can

You have probably seen the Pet or Pets of the Week we run each week to showcase animals that are available for adoption from the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia.
Dalton resident Ginger Countryman, who had a success story of her own with a dog she saw on the side of the road as she was driving down Cleo Way in January, had some words of advice for local residents who want a dog.
"I wish that when people want a dog they'd go to the (Whitfield County animal) shelter or to the Humane Society instead of a breeder," she said. "I'm convinced that rescue dogs know when they have been rescued and are so appreciative of the people who give them forever homes."
According to its website, the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia "adopts out" between 700 and 800 cats and dogs a year.
"We are excited about the future growth of the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia and our ability to better serve the animals and citizens of our community," the organization states. "With time and continued financial support, we hope to save even more dogs and cats and to educate our community about animal welfare and humane care. We hope to be a place where people can come to learn kindness to animals and values such as fairness, compassion and respect."
But it takes people to care for the dogs and cats at the Humane Society, and the organization, which has just a few paid staff, recently sent out a call for help from volunteers.
Various shift opportunities are available.
"Volunteers are responsible for feeding, cleaning, playtime and loving these deserving animals, many who come from a life on the street," the organization said. "These dogs and cats need our help, and the Humane Society needs your help!"
"We'd also like to be a place where volunteers enjoy and benefit from caring for animals in need ... ," the website states. "Our vision is a community where no healthy adoptable pets are euthanized."
That is a noble vision, and one we share.
If you can help the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia in its time of need, please consider doing so. The animals there will be blessed, but so will you, with a feeling of accomplishment for making our community better by enhancing the lives of these precious creatures who are awaiting their "forever homes."
You can join the volunteer team at www.hsnwga.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.