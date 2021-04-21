Editorial: Please participate in our Racial Justice-Policing Poll

The Daily Citizen-News would appreciate your help.
The newspaper is part of a project by CNHI, LLC, owner of this newspaper and community newspapers in 22 states in the Midwest, Southwest, Southeast and Northeast, focusing on racial justice and policing. As part of this project, a CNHI Racial Justice-Policing Poll is available on the home page of our website, dailycitizen.news, and will be until at least May 1. The poll has also been on our Facebook and Twitter pages.
The purpose is to get a sense of public sentiment on racial justice and policing, which have been highlighted in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, a white man, for the death of George Floyd, "a Black man who was pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck in a case that set off a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.," according to The Associated Press. On Tuesday, Chauvin was convicted on all three counts including murder and manslaughter.
Now you can contribute to that reexamination by taking the poll on our home page, and we kindly ask you to do so. The more input, the better. The poll includes such questions as "How do you view the Black Lives Matter movement?" and "Are police treated too leniently by the criminal justice system?"
For our country to flourish, it is imperative that such important topics be examined and discussed in meaningful ways. The belief is that your participation in this poll will add to the discussion of these topics, with the hope that the CNHI project will serve as an illuminating and informative piece of journalism that advances the discussion so that solutions to difficult problems can be found.
That is important for all of us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.