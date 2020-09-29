Editorial: Please protect yourself and our healthcare workers, get a flu shot

Health officials say the flu vaccine is especially important now due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
"Flu vaccine reduces the risk of getting the flu or having severe illness for those who do get the virus," said information from the North Georgia Health District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties. "That is particularly crucial considering COVID-19 is circulating, and protection against the flu helps strengthen our immune system. Moreover, were we to have a severe flu season in conjunction with the coronavirus pandemic, our healthcare infrastructure could become critically overburdened."
A recent drive-thru flu shot clinic in Dalton drew a big crowd.
There is another drive-thru flu shot clinic today in Murray County. Officials say the clinic, conducted by the Murray County Health Department, "will allow people to stay safely in their vehicles, separated from others, while health department staff wear COVID-19 protective gear as they provide flu vaccinations. Clients driving through will also be required to wear a mask or cloth face covering and must be 18 or older."
Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Murray County Parks and Recreation Department, 651 Hyden Tyler Road. The flu vaccine is no-cost for many depending on a person's health insurance plan, including for those with Medicare, Medicaid, Aetna, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield and United Healthcare. For others, the cost is $25 for the regular flu vaccine and $65 for the high-dose vaccine. Cash will be accepted along with some other forms of payment. You can call (706) 695-4585 for more information.
On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center and the Whitfield County Health Department will host a drive-thru flu shot "mini" event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the upper south end portion of the Senior Center parking lot. Officials say the high dose can be given upon request. Participants should bring their Medicare card. If you do not qualify for Medicare, the cost is $25. No appointment is needed. You can get more information by calling the Senior Center at (706) 278-3700.
You can also make an appointment for a flu shot at one of the county health departments in the North Georgia Health District. Log on to www.nghd.org and click on the Locations tab on the home page.
We are fortunate in this area that the North Georgia Health District is offering these drive-thru events for the protection of the members of our communities. We urge you to take advantage of these opportunities if you still need to receive a flu shot. Your family members will thank you, as will the ever-important healthcare workers on the front lines who are combating the effects of COVID-19 in our population. We certainly do not want to add to their workload unnecessarily by not getting a flu shot and then seeing our hospitals and other medical facilities overwhelmed during this pandemic.
