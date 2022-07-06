If you haven’t been at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton on Friday nights or Chatsworth City Park on Saturday nights this summer, you’ve been missing out.
Since June 1, Burr Park has hosted The Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series, providing an eclectic mix of music (and one play) at no charge each Friday night. The concert series returned in 2021 after taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, 10 concerts were held on consecutive Friday nights.
This summer, the series continues every Friday night through July. The concerts are considered family-friendly. Over the course of the summer, thousands of people have enjoyed patriotic tunes, Latino music and more as they have visited with friends and checked out new restaurants downtown.
Behind The Off The Rails series are the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, the Creative Arts Guild, the Dalton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA). Several corporate sponsors have helped make the concerts a rousing success.
Here’s the schedule for the remaining concerts:
• Friday at 6:30 p.m. with Nicholas Edward Williams (a Chattanooga-based multi-instrumentalist, singer and storyteller), opener Sweet Leona (comprised of Dalton natives Tanner Cline and Carter Hayes, who are now based in Nashville, Tennessee) at 7:30 and headliner The Jauntee.
• July 15 at 6:30 p.m. with Jessie Smith, opener CMK at 7:30 and headliner Colony House (an indie rock band) at about 8:30.
• July 22 at 6:30 p.m. with RambleDeuce, opener Breaking Grass (a bluegrass/country band) at 7:30 and headliner Sweet Lizzy Project (a band composed of Cuban-born, Nashville, Tennessee-based musicians) at about 8:30.
• July 29 at 6:30 p.m. with Dalton-based Wes Harness, opener Behold the Brave (a rock band composed of Chattanooga-born, Nashville, Tennessee-based musicians), at 7:30 and headliner the Kevn Kinney Band (a rock band fronted by Drivin N Cryin lead singer Kevn Kinney) at about 8:30.
Our neighbors to the east also have a free summer music series.
The Murray Arts Council’s 2022 Concerts in the Park series continues July 16, with opener Cory Hansird and headliner One For The Road; Aug. 20 with opener Stephen Busie and headliner Social Folk at 8; and Sept. 17 with opener Kirk Jones and headliner Von Wamps.
The concerts start at 7 p.m. with the headliner following at 8. The concert series is free to the public.
Organizers suggest bringing a chair or blanket, a sun shade and “your favorite folks” and come to Chatsworth City Park. The park is at 444 Second Ave. behind Chatsworth City Hall and includes public restrooms in the back. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.