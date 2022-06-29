Public Fourth of July celebrations return this weekend — from Friday through Monday — in Whitfield and Murray counties to help spread the patriotic pride to commemorate the United States’ Declaration of Independence.
On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress declared the 13 American colonies were no longer under the rule of King George III, Britain’s monarch, and were now united and independent states. While the body voted to declare independence on July 2, it was not officially declared until two days later — July 4.
The Fourth of July has since become one of the United States’ seminal nonsecular holidays, marked by public displays of national pride. Parades, firework displays and other outdoor events have become a hallmark of the holiday.
The fun begins Friday in Eton with the city’s annual Fireworks Festival in Eton Park. There will be food, games and music by D.J. Newton. Fireworks start after dark. The event is free.
Also on Friday, The Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series continues at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton with Pops in Burr Park at 6:30 p.m. AmeriCalypso, a steel drum band, performs at 6:30 followed by local band Mountain Rattle at 7:30. Craft activities for kids are from 6:30 to 8:15. The Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra performs patriotic music and traditional favorites in honor of the Fourth of July at 8:30. Fireworks conclude the event at 9:45. In case of rain, the concerts and activities will move to the Spigel Pavilion at the Creative Arts Guild. The event is free, open to the public and family friendly.
On Saturday, Cohutta’s celebration of the Fourth of July starts at 5 p.m. at Shugart Park. The evening features antique cars and tractors, food vendors, craft vendors and face painting. The band Blind Skeleton performs, and after sundown there is a fireworks show. The event is free.
Also on Saturday, the city of Chatsworth’s Fourth of July fireworks display begins after dark at the Murray County Recreation Department. The event is free.
On Sunday, Varnell and the Highland Forest community co-host fireworks for residents. The show is at the Highland Forest pool area starting at about 9:30 p.m.
Then on Monday, the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department has a full day of events from 10 a.m. until the fireworks show begins at about 9:45 p.m. For a complete list of events, see our story on page 1A or the Community Calendar on page 2A.
These public fireworks displays are put on by professional companies, so they are a much safer alternative to firing off bottle rockets and the like at your home. We encourage everyone to get out and celebrate Independence Day as safely as possible.
