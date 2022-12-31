After a long year, we celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 in myriad ways.
Some of us will spend Saturday night at home with our families as we watch the iconic ball drop in Times Square at midnight. Others will be out and about on New Year’s Eve at parties celebrating with our friends by belting out “Auld Lang Syne.”
Many of us like to usher in the New Year and new beginnings by setting off fireworks, listening to their booming and watching their visual artistry as they propel and fall into the midnight sky. While fireworks are oftentimes beautiful, let’s keep in mind they can also be dangerous.
John F. King, Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, encourages Georgians to be safe when celebrating with fireworks on New Year’s Eve.
“Between 2006 and 2021, firework related injuries increased by 25%,” according to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office. “In 2021, an estimated 11,500 people were injured in incidents involving fireworks and at least nine were killed. While a majority of firework-related incidents occur during Fourth of July celebrations, a significant amount occurs during the New Year’s holiday.”
King offered these tips to keep yourself and others safe while celebrating the holidays with fireworks:
• Purchase fireworks from a licensed fireworks dealer.
• Observe all state laws regarding the use of fireworks.
• Read the labels carefully before igniting any fireworks.
• Ensure that an adult supervises all firework activities.
• Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
• Light one firework at a time.
• Only use fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.
• Never try to relight a firework.
• Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby.
