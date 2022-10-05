The annual Prater’s Mill Country Fair on the mill’s grounds in Varnell returns Saturday and Sunday to celebrate its 51st anniversary.
Prater’s Mill is recognized as one of the best fall festivals in the South, and we are happy it returned last year after missing 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2020 marked the first time since 1971 the fair wasn’t held. The fair is the fundraising event for the site.
The fair is a true representation of Appalachia featuring mountain music, Southern foods, living history exhibits and handmade crafts and art items of many talented artists and artisans. There will be plenty of live demonstrations, from blacksmithing to wood carving to hand-tufting, which was the foundation of the tufted carpet industry that turned Dalton into the “Carpet Capital of the World.”
The festival happens against the background of the red and white water-powered mill known for decades as Prater’s Mill, which was built in 1855. The mill fell into disrepair, so in 1971 volunteers started the festival to raise money to restore the mill and surrounding buildings.
Years later, those volunteers were successful. We as a community are blessed to have a restored, vibrant Prater’s Mill area highlighted by the country fair during the second weekend in October.
In addition to the mill, visitors can tour the Shugart Cotton Gin, 1898 Prater’s Store, Dr. Lacewell’s office, Caboose, Westbrook Barn & Goodner-Smith Farm collection and the Prater’s Store.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults in cash. An ATM is available before the gate. Children 12 and under and military members with ID are admitted free. Historic Prater’s Mill is at 5845 Georgia Highway 2. Parking and the shuttle are free.
What’s new at the old mill is improved access to the 65-acre preserve that offers waterfowl and wildlife viewing from two observation platforms. Large-wheel strollers, casual dress and comfortable shoes are strongly urged.
Family activities include pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting and the “Little Texas” train ride for children. Educational exhibits include antique tractors and cars, horse-drawn plows and Peacock Alley, a clothesline display of hand-tufted and chenille bedspreads. On stage, entertainment features Appalachian-style cloggers, country and bluegrass bands, and singer-songwriters.
For more information, call the Prater’s Mill Foundation at (706) 694-MILL (6455) or visit PratersMill.org/fair.
