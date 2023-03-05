We read similar stories from all over the country: businesses and industries having trouble hiring workers. Whether it’s in the fast-food industry, retail businesses or government, it’s a pervasive problem that many are trying to fix.
At home, the Dalton Fire Department is facing another problem when it comes to hiring. The current minimum age to be a firefighter is 21, per the city of Dalton charter. Fire Chief Todd Pangle recently discussed the issue at a Public Safety Commission meeting where other city officials were in attendance, and he introduced the idea of lowering the minimum firefighter age to 18.
Pangle said young people who are active in the department’s Explorers program go on to other fire departments that hire people at 18.
“We are losing these people, and we aren’t going to get them back,” he said.
City Council member Annalee Sams concurred.
“We are losing people,” Sams said. “They come out of high school. They are super engaged. We are losing excellent candidates because they have to wait three years. We want to grow from our own.”
City officials are in the process of revamping the charter. That process is expected to be finished this fall.
However, Pangle’s suggestion to lower the minimum firefighter age shouldn’t wait that long. We see no reason why a qualified 18-, 19- or 20-year-old who has completed training should be prohibited from working for the Dalton Fire Department protecting our homes, businesses and property.
The City Council should fast-track the proposal so we can be on an even playing field with surrounding fire departments.
