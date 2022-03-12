That’s more like it.
In this editorial space, we often bemoan the lack of contested races in elections on the local, state and federal levels. Too often, incumbents face no challenge to their post. Those incumbents are allowed to hold their positions without being made to explain their platform, defend their stances or answer questions from voters in a public setting. They essentially waltz right back into their slot.
Not this time.
Qualifying for the May 24 primary and general election ended Friday. Out of the many local races that Whitfield and Murray county voters will see on their ballots, only three are uncontested. Several of the races have multiple people vying for the same position. For example, both seats on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners have a challenger each in the Republican Party primary. Three candidates are seeking the Whitfield County Board of Education District 4 seat in the Republican Party primary. Nine folks are vying for the 14th U.S. Congressional District post (three Democrats and six Republicans in their respective primaries).
The primaries determine who will be the Republican and Democratic candidates in the Nov. 8 general election. The deadline for someone seeking to run as a write-in candidate to file and publish a notice of intent is Sept. 6, and Sept. 11 is the deadline to file an affidavit.
The flood of candidates is wonderful to see. We appreciate their willingness to serve. Political office can often be a thankless, borderline burdensome endeavor where your constituents will let you hear it when things are bad, but rarely give you a pat on the back during the good times.
Over the next two-plus month, we look forward to healthy dialogue among the candidates as they convince voters why he or she is the best person for the job. We also urge everyone who is eligible to vote to register, then make their voices heard at the ballot box on May 24.
